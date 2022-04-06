Sri Lanka Doctors Stage Protests As Country Faces Severe Supply Shortage Of Medicines

At a time when Sri Lanka continues to reel under a severe economic crisis followed by rising prices of basic commodities in the nation, another crisis has struck the crisis-hit Island nation after doctors in the capital city Colombo on Wednesday took to the streets protesting against the government.

As visuals surface from Colombo's National Hospital, doctors in huge numbers can be seen standing on the streets holding placards and banners raising slogans against the Sri Lankan government as the hospital administration faces a lot of challenges due to a lack of essential medicines amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

The protest which has been led by the Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) has drawn a huge crowd in front of the National Hospital in Colombo protesting against the severe drug shortage and poor financial management by the government. Speaking on the same, the protesting GMOA doctors have stated that there are "no drugs or adequate funds to treat patients."

With slogans of “Right to Live and Right to Health”, the GMOA has also demanded the authorities allocate adequate funds for providing essential health services to patients.

Notably, the Government Medical Officers' Association which represents over 1,600 doctors had earlier informed that the medics from across the capital city would gather around the hospital on Wednesday to stage a protest.

In the meantime, as the country faces an unprecedented medicine supply shortage, Sri Lanka's National Eye Hospital Director has thanked India for providing medicines in the time of this crisis, reported ANI.

Sri Lanka crisis unfolds

Meanwhile, the protests came shortly after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa late Tuesday revoked the state of emergency imposed earlier on Friday. This happened after several lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition on Tuesday.

The country is presently facing one of its worst economic-crisis with prices of basic commodities hiking every day. People can be also seen lining up in queues for hours to purchase necessary items including food, fuel, and medicines. On the other hand, staple food items like rice and wheat prices are also on a huge rise at the moment, while fruits and vegetables have gone up to Rs 1000 per kg.



Image: Republic World