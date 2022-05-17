Sri Lanka Down To Last Day Of Petrol Stock; PM Ranil Says India To Send Diesel Shipments

As the economic situation remains dire in Sri Lanka, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday urged Sri Lankans not to join the long queues outside gas stations as the cash-strapped nation has run out of petrol stock. During his address to the nation, PM Wickremesinghe revealed that the island country only has petrol for "one day". He also informed that the crisis-ridden island requires at least $75 million in foreign exchange to make essential purchases.

"We have run out of petrol... At the moment, we only have stocks for a single day," the new Sri Lankan Prime Minister said.

The situation arose after Colombo was unable to raise dollars to secure three shipments of oil waiting outside Sri Lankan harbour. The payment is mandatory before discharging the cargoes. However, he said that India will send two shipments of petrol and two of diesel under the Indian line of credit.

Sri Lanka crisis escalates by the day

The list of woes does seem to elongate by the day in Sri Lanka. The month-long crisis deteriorated following weeks of violence amid the step down of former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The protests stemmed from widespread hatred against the 'Rajapaksa clan' in the country who have been accused of mismanaging funds and imposing ill-timed taxes. Until last week, the political turmoil intensified compounded by the persisting economic meltdown. At least 9 people have been killed and over 300 injured in clusters of clashes that broke out near the residences of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa.

A severe shortage of food, fuel, and other basic supplies followed by the inaction of the 'Rajapaksa clan' has led simmering discontent among 22 million citizens in the island nation to bubble. Sri Lanka currently has an outstanding foreign debt of £51 billion. In the wake of the worst-in-a-decade economic turmoil, Colombo said it will suspend repayment of foreign loans after its foreign currency reserves plummeted below $50 million. Sri Lanka has to pay $7 billion in foreign debts by the end of this year and $25 billion by 2026.

Sri Lanka is printing money to pay salaries

Speaking at his inaugural address, PM Wickremesinghe said that he is forced to take measures in order to reverse the dwindling situation. Colombo is printing money to pay salaries to local employees, which will undoubtedly pressure the value of the rupee. In addition, the country also plans to privatise national airlines, which have made a loss of $124 million since March 2021. "It should not be a loss borne by the poorest of poor who have not set foot in an aircraft," the PM said.

The Sri Lankan cabinet has proposed to the parliament to increase the treasury bill issuance limit to 4 trillion (Sri Lankan) rupees from the previous 3 trillion rupees. Wickremesinghe predicted a 13% deficit in GDP for the year ending December 2022. Meanwhile, Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation has brought minor relief to protestors, although they have refused to step back until President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned his position.

(Image: AP)