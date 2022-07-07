Sri Lanka Drafting Financial & Economic Roadmap For IMF Negotiations Breakthrough, Says PM

Sri Lanka on Wednesday announced that it is drafting a roadmap to revive the tattered economy and will also present a debt restructure plan to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the end of August. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament that the island nation of 22 million people has been unable to pay for essential imports of food items, fertiliser, medicines and fuel because of drying up of the foreing currency reserve.

The government, however, has managed to arrange a round of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and will table a plan designed by the financial and legal experts Lazard and Clifford, according to local reports.

'If we make a determined journey..'

“Once a staff-level agreement is reached, this will be submitted to the IMF Board of Directors for approval. But due to the state of bankruptcy our country is in, we have to submit a plan on our debt sustainability to them separately. Only when they are satisfied with that plan can we reach an agreement at the staff level,” PM Wickremesinghe reportedly explained. If we make a determined journey along this road map, we can achieve an economic growth rate of a negative one by the end of 2023. By 2025, our aim is to create a surplus in the primary budget. Our effort is to raise the economic growth rate to a stable level. Our expectation is to establish a stable economic base by 2026,” he furthermore added.

According to Wickremesinghe, while the country has held talks with the IMF on several occasions before, the situation this time would be different as it will involve a robust financial plan. "In the past, we have held discussions as a developing country. In such a case, both parties have only to reach an agreement on the EFF or Extended Credit Facility. It is like moving along a straight line," said the island's premier. Sri Lanka will table a plan on its debt sustainability, and hasn't negotiated as a "bankrupt" nation, their PM stressed. “Positive and productive discussions were held on supportive economic policies and reforms. Significant progress was achieved," an IMF official was quoted as saying. After presenting the plan to the IMF Board of Directors, Colombo will wait for approval.