As Sri Lanka continues to face a severe economic crisis prompting nationwide protests, former Sri Lankan minister Rajiva Wijesinha spoke on the serious condition, blaming the present government for the deteriorating state of affairs.

Levelling corruption allegations against the ruling government in the country, Wijesinha told Republic that an enormous amount of corruption has led to this situation in the island nation.

Wijesinha's statements came shortly after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide public emergency in view of the ongoing violent protests in the country.

'Being corrupt true face of ruling government': Rajiva Wijesinha

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the former Sri Lankan politician lashed out at the ruling government and said that the situation has worsened in Sri Lanka over the past decade due to overwhelming incompetence and massive corruption which had the involvement of a maximum number of politicians in the country.

"Being corrupt is the true face of the ruling government. Though corruption was there during the previous government, it was less in comparison to now as senior leaders then were not directly involved in the corruption," he said.

Referring to the 'Rajapaksa' government in Sri Lanka, he said that the people wanted to remove the government due to their bad governance and incompetency.

Further calling out the incompetency of the entire electoral system, Wijesinha said that no work has been done in view of public interest especially during electing the government.

Speaking on India's role in the ongoing economic crisis towards supporting Sri Lanka with more aid, Rajiva Wijesinha went on to express his gratefulness to India for chipping in as the country battles a severe economic crisis. Adding that India needs to realise more of its economic responsibility towards its neighbouring countries, he said it tends to indulge in "incompetency and corruption."

(Image: @Gotabayar/Facebook/AP/Republic)