As Sri Lanka continues to face a severe economic crisis prompting nationwide protests, former Governor of the Western Province Azath Salley has now slammed the country’s government for the deteriorating state of affairs. The former Governor while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, talking about the situation in the country stated that there was a massive food, fuel and power crisis. Speaking about the country’s position, Salley said that the only way out for the nation was to reach out to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“There is a massive food, fuel and power crisis. The government is unable to provide for the people and has gone virtually bankrupt,” the former Governor said. Speaking to Republic TV about the Sri Lanka crisis, Azath Salley said that the loans being taken from the neighbouring countries would not be of help for Sri Lanka. He urged the government to reach out to the IMF.

“Borrowing from Pakistan, China, Bangladesh and India is not the solution. We need a permanent solution and that is reaching out to the IMF. Sri Lanka's only option is a bailout, the permanent solution is going to the IMF,” the former Governor said.

Stating that the country is in a grave situation, Salley further claimed that officials were in denial when experts suggested them reach out to the IMF in the past years. He blamed the “inexperienced people in the government” for the country going ‘virtually bankrupt’.

Speaking about Indian External Affairs of India S Jaishankar’s recent visit to Sri Lanka, Salley said that he offered to help but it wasn’t of use. “Jaishankar clearly said that there was no issue in Sri Lanka asking for money but the country’s missionary is slow. The President and the cabinet were very slow in the situation” he said. Slamming the government, he added that the cabinet has failed the people and the country was now begging to other countries to buy food, gas and medicines.

How is India helping Sri Lanka?

Apart from going out of the way to help Colombo through loans, and the supply of medicines, India has decided to aid Sri Lanka with a $1 billion credit line with India for the procurement of food among other essential items. Earlier in January this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a $400 million swap to help Sri Lanka pump in some reserves. It was done in the line with an aid package that the neighbours had negotiated.

Sri Lanka has additionally signed an agreement for a $500 million credit line to purchase fuel from India in February. It is to note here that the agreement proved to be critical especially with oil prices soaring amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Earlier on March 17, both nations signed a $1 billion credit line for essential items. Sri Lanka is now seeking an additional credit line of another $1 billion from New Delhi to bring in essentials as shortages in the island country continue to persist. India has already put up a total of $2.4 in assistance to Sri Lanka.