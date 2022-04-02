Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: India Provides 40K MT Diesel To Help Mitigate Power Shortage

As Sri Lanka continues to face a severe economic crisis and the resultant power paralysis, India has provided its share of succour to the island nation, by providing 40,000 MT of diesel. The subsidiary of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in Sri Lanka, on Saturday provided 40,000 MT of diesel to the Ceylon Electricity Board to help ease the power crisis. The consignment of the fuel is sent under the USD 500 million line of credit extended by India, as a part of an economic package.

"Standing with #Srilanka!!! @LankaIOCPLC supplied 40,000 MT of fuel to the Ceylon Electricity Board today (sic)," the High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted.

More fuel supplies delivered by #India to #SriLanka! A consignment of 40,000 MT of diesel under #Indian assistance through Line of Credit of $500 mn was handed over by High Commissioner to Hon'ble Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge in #Colombo today. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/j8S2IsOw29 — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 2, 2022

This is the latest in the series of consignments India has sent to Sri Lanka. "This is the fourth consignment of fuel provided under this assistance and the supply of fuel from India ‍to Sri Lankans during the last 50 days is about 200,000 metric tonnes," the Indian High Commission informed.

இந்திய கடனுதவியின் கீழ் வழங்கப்படும் நான்காவது எரிபொருள் தொகுதி இதுவாகும். கடந்த 50 நாட்களில் கிட்டத்தட்ட 200,000 தொன் எரிபொருள் இந்தியாவிடமிருந்து இலங்கை மக்களுக்காக விநியோகிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 2, 2022

Sri Lanka facing worst economic crisis since independence

The island nation is under severe economic stress and is facing the worst crisis since independence. Apart from energy, power shortages, there is also an acute scarcity of essential commodities like cooking gas, medicines and food. Since Thursday, there is zero availability of petrol and diesel in several places. Due to lack of fuel, trading in the Colombo Stock Exchange had to be halted for over two hours and non-essential employees have been asked to work from home in an effort to save fuel.

A state of emergency was declared in the country after clashes erupted in front of the house of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The people were agitating against the unavailability of essential commodities. At least 10 people were injured including journalists.

Apart from going out of the way to help Colombo through loans, and the supply of medicines, India has decided to aid Sri Lanka with a $1 billion credit line with India for the procurement of food among other essential items. Earlier in January this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a $400 million swap to help Sri Lanka pump in some reserves. It was done in the line with an aid package that the neighbours had negotiated. Sri Lanka has additionally signed an agreement for a $500 million credit line to purchase fuel from India in February.

(Image: @INDIAINSL/Twitter)