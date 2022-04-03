Last Updated:

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: India Says Responded To Urgent Requests 'with Promptness'

India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay listed down steps India has taken to assist the island nation in overcoming its ongoing economic crisis.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Image: PTI/ANI


Amid the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, coupled with violent protests, India's High Commissioner to the country informed that India has responded to urgent requests from Colombo with promptness. "Since January this year, support from India to Sri Lanka exceeds US dollars 2.5 billion," added High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay.

Providing details of the assistance from India, Baglay added that a line of credit of $500 million (over Rs 3,799.77 crore) was signed recently in February. 

Sri Lanka crisis: India responds to requests from Sri Lanka

  • 4 consignments totalling over 150,000 tons of jet aviation fuel, diesel & petrol have arrived since February. 
  • 5 more consignments to follow till May.
  • Another line of credit of $1 billion for food, medicine and essential items was signed.

Assistance ready to take place:

  • The first consignment of rice from India is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka shortly under the credit facility.
  • RBI has extended a currency swap of USD 400 million & deferred payments owed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to RBI under the Asian Clearance Union worth several hundred million dollars

What is happening in Sri Lanka?

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has announced a nationwide public emergency amidst a spate of protests, including outside his house, over the worst economic crisis the island nation has ever witnessed. Violence erupted outside the Sri Lankan President's residence with vehicles being set on fire. After protestors pulled down a steel barricade placed near the president's residence, in a bid to bring the situation under control, Sri Lankan police fired tear gas and water cannons at the protesters. 

Several people were arrested in the incident, the blame of which was put on an extremist group. Rajapaksa issued a special gazette notification late on Friday night, declaring a public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect from April 1. In the latest, the Sri Lankan government imposed a countrywide social media blockade after midnight on Sunday. 

According to an internet observatory, the Sri Lankan government imposed a nationwide social media blackout after midnight on Sunday. According to NetBlocks, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram were among the social media platforms affected. 

In its tweet, NetBlocks confirmed that Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media blackout, restricting access to platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram as an emergency is declared amid widespread protests.

