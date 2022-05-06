Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Declares State Of Emergency

In a significant development, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a state of emergency from May 6 midnight amid the ongoing protests against a massive economic and political crisis. This comes days after the island country's main Opposition party SJB submitted to the Parliamentary Speaker motions of no-confidence against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the government for mishandling the country's worst economic crisis. Widespread public anger has triggered sustained demonstrations demanding that the government should resign.

Sri Lanka economic crisis

The Sri Lankan government is currently struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets since April 9 to protest the government's inability to pay for crucial imports; prices of key commodities have risen, and there are severe shortages of fuel, medication, and power.

Earlier in the day, the trade unions also launched a crippling island-wide protest demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his administration. "Over 2,000 trade unions are joining us. Still, we will provide urgent and emergency services. Today’s one-day action is to tell the president that he should step down along with the government. If our pleas are not heeded, we will go into continuous strike action from May 11 until the government resigned," Ravi Kumudesh of the Joint Trade Union Action group said.

Despite the mounting pressure, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have refused to quit, taking responsibility for the economic crisis. On Thursday, they won a key election in Parliament when their candidate convincingly won the race for the post of Deputy Speaker.

On May 5, the island country temporarily suspended acceptance of visa applications due to a result of computer system malfunction. This move had again triggered strong public protests with people gathering outside the Department building to demonstrate.

Image: AP