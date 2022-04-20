Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Rajapaksa Condemns Police Shooting On Protestors In Rambukkana

Amid the worst economic crisis in Sri Lanka and grave protests against inflation and fuel price hike, on April 20 Prime Minister Mahina Rajapaksa expressed grave concerns over the tragedy amid demonstrations in Rambukkana. The statement holds relevance as Sri Lankan police on April 19 opened fire at a group of demonstrators, killing one and injuring several people.

In relation to the recent fold of events and the first incident of shooting since Sri Lanka's residents staged protests against unprecedented economic depression, PM Rajapaksa urged protestors to exercise their civic rights with utmost 'respect and honour'.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister 'deeply distressed' with violent protests in Rambukkana

It may be noted that Sri Lanka has been witnessing the worst economic crisis and people have been protesting against the government for amassing the country's assets and wealth amongst the Rajapaksa clan and for alleged nepotism in the system. Therefore, demanding Rajapaksa's ouster. On the other hand, the people of Sri Lanka have been demanding means to sustain basic livelihood and amenities. At present, the country is said to cut the power supply for 10 hours each day and prices of basics have increased manifold.

Taking to Twitter, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister shared, "Deeply distressed following the tragedy in Rambukkana. I urge protesters to engage in their civic rights with equal respect & honour."

Deeply distressed following the tragedy in Rambukkana. I have every confidence that a strict, impartial investigation will be carried out by @SL_PoliceMedia who've always served #lka with utmost honor. I urge protesters to engage in their civic right with equal respect & honour. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) April 20, 2022

Why did Sri Lanka Police open fire at protests in Rambukkana?

On Wednesday, the Sri Lanka police said that curfew will continue in the southwestern region of Rambukkana where one person was killed and 13 others were injured in violence after the police opened fire at unarmed anti-government protestors against the recent fuel price hike. Also, fifteen police personnel are also said to be injured after protestors allegedly inflicted violence and blocked the railway track.

At least three of the 13 hospitalised protesters at Rambukkana, some 90 kilometres northeast of Colombo, were critical at the Kegalle hospital, according to officials.

Police chief Chandana Wickremaratne said, "They (protestors) were demanding fuel at the old price having waited in the fuel queue for a long time." He added that when the police arranged two fuel bowsers, the protestors ejected the battery from one of the vehicles and blocked the railway track. He clarified that Sri Lanka Police resorted to minimum force by firing tear gas, and the death of a protestor was the first since protests began.

A Sri Lankan bureaucrat Jagath Alwis said that protestors tried to set a fuel tanker ablaze with 33,000 litres of fuel and the police were compelled to open fire. He further mentioned a three-member probe committee has been constituted to check the excessive power of the Police to open fire on protestors. Meanwhile, the US, the European Union and the UN resident coordinator issued statements condemning the gunning down.