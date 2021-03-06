Sri Lanka Ends Its Cremation Policy, Allows Burial Of 2 Covid Victims After Long Standoff

Sri Lanka has ended its forced cremation policy by allowing the burial of two persons who died due to coronavirus, Army Chief General Shavendra Silva said on March 5. Nearly a year ago, the island nation, foisted stringent rules which said that the bodies of those who die by the coronavirus should only be buried, not cremated. The mandatory order had sparked both domestic and international outrage especially from the Muslim community, a minority community in Sri Lanka.

However, in February, the government revised the controversial order. Later, it released the modified version of the gazette notification stating that both cremations and burials are allowed. The government had briefly allowed burials in December last year, but the move was retracted quickly. According to the official records, the country has reported a total of 84,960 positive cases and nearly 500 deaths since the pandemic first emerged last year.

COVID Vaccination

Sri Lanka’s drug regulatory body, earlier this, month, approved the Russian Sputnik V vaccine as the second available for use in the Indian Ocean island nation. The state minister overseeing pharmaceutical products, Channa Jayasumana, said Sri Lanka has requested doses from Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute and was awaiting confirmation of the amount it would get.

The country is already administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute in India. It received 1 million doses, half donated and half purchased from the institute. Starting in January with frontline health workers, Sri Lanka has given the vaccine to more than 550,000 people. According to a report by AP, the Rajapaksha government plans to purchase 10 million Oxford-AstraZeneca doses for $52.5 million from the Serum Institute, and it has decided to enter into an agreement with the AstraZeneca Institute in Britain to buy 3.5 million more. Sri Lanka has counted 84,225 cases of COVID-19 with 484 fatalities.

