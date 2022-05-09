Sri Lanka: Enraged Protesters Set Rajapaksa Family's Ancestral Home In Medamulana On Fire

In a massive development amid crisis in Sri Lanka, the ancestral home of the Rajapaksa family in Hambantota has been set on fire by the protesters. This comes on the same day when Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from his post in the backdrop of violent clashes that erupted between pro-government and anti-government protesters outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office in Colombo.

In a video shared by Sri Lankan news outlet, NewsWire, the home was completely destroyed by the fire. Heavy smoke can also be seen coming out.

Ancestral home of the Rajapaksa family in Medamulana, Hambantota set on fire by protesters. pic.twitter.com/QIEnREphjq — NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) May 9, 2022

After supporters of the government reportedly attacked protestors, violence erupted in Sri Lanka amid a crippling economic crisis. The anti-government protestors set fire to the houses and offices of numerous leaders including ruling party SLPP's politicians on Monday. Local media reports suggest that the anti-government protesters set fire to the home of MP Sanath Nishantha, who led a group to attack Galle Face protesters.

Minister Ramesh Pathirana's house was set on fire as a plume of smoke was seen over his house. In Kurunegala, SLPP party's office was also completely destroyed. Enraged protestors set fire to vehicles of lawmakers from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Sri Lanka's ruling party MP killed amid violent clashes

Earlier in the day, it was also reported that the violent clashes had also killed a ruling party MP in the country. Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala was killed after he allegedly opened fire and critically wounded two people. The people he allegedly fired upon were reportedly blocking his car in Nittambuwa. Athukorala was later found dead after trying to take refuge in a nearby building, officers said.

The supporters of the government attacked anti-government protesters at Galle Face Green, which injured 23 people, as per Sri Lankan media reports. Following an attack by government supporters, authorities deployed armed forces in the capital, Colombo, on Monday, according to local media. The police used tear gas and water cannon and imposed an immediate curfew in Colombo.

Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns

Earlier, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned after weeks of rallies calling for him and his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to quit amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

Since March, the country has been devastated by economic instability, and the citizens of the country have been calling for the leaders to resign. In the meanwhile, Sajith Premadasa, the leader of the opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), stated that he will not take the job of Prime Minister on an interim basis.