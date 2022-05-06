Sri Lanka: Ex-PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Raises Concerns After Protesters Surround His House

As people in Sri Lanka continue to protest against the government, Ranil Wickremesinghe, the United National Party (UNP) leader and former Prime Minister, has raised concerns after a group of demonstrators surrounded his house. He raised the issue while speaking at the Parliament on Friday. Responding to his concern, the Sri Lankan government remarked that Wickremesinghe should be given adequate protection, the Colombo Gazette reported. Earlier, Wickremesinghe stated that instead of worrying about securing a working majority in Parliament, political leaders should focus on acquiring financial assistance from other countries, including India and China, to combat the island nation's worst economic crisis.

Addressing a party event at New Town Hall in Colombo on May 1, Wickremesinghe stated the administration led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should prioritise resolving the present economic crisis and take quick measures to limit the pricing of essential items. "The government should pay attention to saving the banking system from collapsing. We saw how the banking sector collapsed in Greece and the same happened in Indonesia in 1998. The government should speak to India, China, Japan and South Korea to seek help," he remarked, as per news agency PTI.

Wickremesinghe asks govt to increase income tax to solve ongoing crisis

According to him, instead of focusing on resolving the current economic crisis, the government was split over whether President Gotabaya and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, should step down. "The prevailing problems cannot be solved by mustering 113 seats in Parliament. The problem could be solved by increasing the income tax. Fuel prices and electricity prices would have to be increased," Wickremesinghe quipped. Notably, prolonged blackouts and severe food, gasoline, and medication shortages have sparked widespread protests in the island nation demanding the government to step down.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets since April 9 to protest the government's inability to pay for crucial imports; prices of key commodities have risen, and there are severe shortages of fuel, medication, and power. The Sri Lankan government is currently struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries.

Image: AP