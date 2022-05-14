Sri Lanka: Flood Alerts Issued With Rains Expected To Exceed 150 Mm Amid Economic Crisis

Adding to the woes of Sri Lanka, which is in the midst of its worst-ever economic crisis coupled with political turmoil and large-scale protests, the country's Irrigation Department's Hydrology and Disaster Management Division has issued a flood alert for Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central, and North-Western Provinces after heavy rains were recorded in those regions.

As per reports by News First, Sri Lanka, the alert was issued because of the Meteorology Department's projection of rain totalling above 150 mm. Residents in the region have been warned about the situation.

The Northern Province, as well as the districts of Anuradhapura and Hambantota, will experience several showers. During the evening or night, showers or thundershowers will occur in a few locations in the Uva and Eastern provinces. It was also announced that landslide warnings have been issued for the Bulathkohupitiya, Aranayake, Yatiyantota, Deraniyagala, Dehiowita and Ruwanwella Divisional Secretariats in the Kegalle District.

On Friday, it was announced that showers and thundershowers are expected in parts of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and North-western provinces, as well as the Galle and Matara districts and heavy rains of above 100 mm, are possible in parts of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Central provinces, as well as the Galle and Matara districts.

In Ratnapura, Kalu Ganga's water levels reach minor flood stage

In Ratnapura of Sabaragamuwa Province, the Kalu Ganga's water levels have reached a minor flood stage. The public has been advised to be on the lookout for a probable flood in and around Rathnapura City, as the Kalu River is currently reaching the bank full (Alert) level in and around the city, according to News First. As a result, if there is any significant rainfall in the area, a flood situation is very likely.

Due to a severe rainstorm on Friday, water levels in the Kalu River in the Ratnapura District have increased to a minor flood level. District Secretary and residents along the Kalu Ganga's banks suggest that many regions in the district are still flooded and residents along the Kalu Ganga's banks and in landslide-prone areas have been advised to be especially cautious, according to media reports.