Sri Lanka: Foreign Experts Deployed To Help Contain Potential Oil Spill From Sunken Ship

Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl operator on June 4 said that international experts have been deployed to help Sri Lanka contain a potential oil leak from the burnt-out container ship. X-Press Feeders said that representatives from the International Tankers Owners Pollution Federation (ITOPF) and Oil Spill Response (OSR) were onshore monitoring the MV X-Press Pearl. The company added that ITOPF and OSR continue to coordinate with the MEPA (Marine Environment Protection Authority) and the Sri Lankan navy on an established plan to deal with any possible spill of oil and other pollutants.

MV X-Press Pearl, carrying tons of plastic, chemicals, and oil sunk off the coast in Sri Lanka, sparking fears of the worst environmental disaster. It was laden with over 1,486 containers that consisted of 25 tonnes of nitric acid, among other chemicals, which was loaded at the port of Hazira, India, on May 15. The southeast Asian nation’s government announced that the vessel burnt for nearly two weeks and poses oil spill hazard risks on the fishing and oceanic ecosystem.

It engulfed the coastline in tons of plastic pellets, and debris, prompting the Sri Lankan administration to ban fishing 50 miles along the coastline. Millions of bead-like bits of plastic washed ashore on the Pamunugama beach, north of the capital, in Colombo which is located in the complete opposite direction where the burning X-Press Pearl was anchored. Now, the Sri Lankan authorities are preparing for the ‘worst-case scenario’ of the oil spill from the burnt-out and sunken Singapore registered vessel at Colombo's main harbour.

Indian Coast Guard deploys three vessels

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard, acting in a well and timely manner, deployed three vessels including the PCV Samudra Prahari on stand-by as the Salvager teams assessed the situation.

The fire-damaged MV X-Press Pearl was mainly traversing with the raw materials for cosmetics from Hazira, Gujarat India to Colombo Port on May 20. Navy spokesman Indika de Silva told reporters on the ground that there hasn’t been a spill yet, but the arrangements were being made to tackle the worst-case scenario. Thick smoke was seen arising from onboard as the vessel sank and it has been plunging in deeper. A search operation will be conducted to locate the Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) of the vessel to determine the conversation between the captain and the crew as a criminal investigation is underway.

