Sri Lanka: Former Ministers Demand Prez Gotabaya's Resignation; 'did Nothing For Nation'

After Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled as angry protesters stormed his residence demanding his resignation amidst the worst economic crisis the country has ever faced, a former minister from the Sri Lanka Liberal Party, Rajiva Wijesinha, said that the government of Sri Lanka has done nothing to overcome the financial crisis. He, too, demanded that Rajapaksa resign.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Wijesinha said, “Any solution may take some time. But the unfortunate thing is that for six months there have been no measures on the part of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to suggest the reforms the country needs. And Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has been there for two months, has done nothing except for complaints and measures to get more power for himself.

“I think the people are just tired because there has been no effort to turn back the clock on the plundering that many people including the Rajapaksa govt are facing. No measures to curb the perks the executives and military enjoy. No measures at all to introduce financial accountability. The problem is no one in any position of authority has a sense of understanding about what the people are suffering,” the former Sri Lankan minister told Republic.

When asked about a possible solution could be, Wijesinha said, “Introduce immediate measure to the special presidential commission to demand the money back as that will at least help us with the current liquidity crisis. The tax regime that was destroyed three years ago can be reintroduced immediately. If you do nothing to punish people who stole the government’s money, then this will go on.”

“When COVID hit, nothing was done to overcome the financial situation and they continued with a complete lack of professionalism. No professionals were put into a position of importance. And it was just friends, who were given priorities,” Wijesinha added.

He further said that the Rajapaksa family is fleeing the country, no attempt is made to get things back from them or their associates and people are aware that this plunder will just continue.

Fresh elections should take place: Ajith P Perera

On the other hand, the former IT Minister of Sri Lanka Ajith P Perera said that fresh elections should take place.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, the former IT Minister of Sri Lanka Ajith P Perera said, “Whatever happened is unfortunate. Now the situation is not good. Not only the President, but all his relatives have to resign. We need fresh elections now. Parliament should be summoned. We believe in democracy.”

He further said that this is a very unusual and unfortunate situation.

Seven people hospitalised

At least seven individuals, including two police officials, have been hospitalised amid the ongoing protests in the country, as per News Cutter report.

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse the protestors. The dispersed crowd had re-gathered again, post which police continued with tear gas firing, the report added.

Anti-govt protests amid economic crisis in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans have grown increasingly discontent with the Rajapaksa government, whom they blame for the economic woes in the country. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled on Saturday with protesters occupying the entrance of his office for three months.

Just last month, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the country’s economy had collapsed. The government's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund have been complex because it has now entered negotiations as a bankrupt state.