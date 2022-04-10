Sri Lanka: Former PM Wickremesinghe Slams Rajapaksa Govt; 'people Want Gotabaya To Go'

Former Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe slammed the current Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government for mishandling the economy of the country and said that the young people who voted for President Rajapaksa want him to go.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the former Sri Lanka Prime Minister raised his concerns over the present condition of the island country. He said, "The economic crisis has led to a political crisis. What is happening is a disaster for the country." He blamed the Rajapaksa government for ignoring the crisis for two years. "For two years, the government ignored economic issues," he told ANI. The former Sri Lankan PM said that during his reign, there was a surplus in the primary budget as well as enough money to pay the debt.

"When we left in 2019, there was a surplus on the primary budget and there was money to pay debts. What has happened is really an issue, people have to be held responsible," Wickremesinghe said.

'People want Rajapaksa to go'

As the economic crisis in Sri Lanka deepens, protests with anti-government slogans against the Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government for mishandling the ongoing crisis in the island nation continue. Former Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also acknowledged it and said that people want President Rajapaksa to resign.

"The young people who voted en masse for President Rajapaksa, want him to go. On the other hand, President has said that he has to stay on. So, it has become a deadlock," Wickremesinghe said.

He slammed the Rajapaksa government for not making timely interventions. "In the last two weeks, the government decided to go to the IMF but it's going to take a long time. Before that, we may run out of resources. I don't think that Government has that many resources left in the reserves and now they're borrowing money from leading export companies to pay the bill," Wickremesinghe told ANI. Raising his concern about fuel requirement, he said, "India's credit line for fuel will run out latest by the 2nd week of May and then we're going to be in serious trouble."

"The government did not go to the IMF on the advice of the central bank and the treasury and the people are now paying the price," he told ANI.

It is pertinent to mention that the Sri Lankan government is all set to meet the IMF soon this month in Washington DC, with the finance minister and central bank governor being part of the country's delegation.

India helping Lanka

While speaking about India's help, the former Prime Minister said that India has helped the island country to the highest. "We will have to see the outcome of the support of India while New Delhi is still helping in non-financial ways," he said.

India has come forward with humanitarian assistance to the island nation. Addressing a press briefing on Friday, India's High Commission to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay termed Sri Lanka New Delhi's closest maritime neighbour and said that ties between both countries are based on three factors: Vasudev Kutumbkam, Doctor of Sagar and Neighbourhood first.

He further remarked that India's support for Sri Lanka has been significant as both countries share good relations in terms of culture and geographical aspects. In addition to the USD 500 million credit line, India has also announced an additional USD 1 billion credit line to salvage the drowning economy. The money is targeted at levelling out the fuel and food costs in the country.