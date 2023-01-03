Sri Lanka Freezes Government Job Hirings In Fresh Austerity Drive; Power Costs Mount

Sri Lanka on Monday froze government recruitments during its fresh austerity drive as mounting taxes and electricity bills added to the economic woes of the South Asian nation attempting to secure an IMF bailout. The Sri Lankan government is aiming at debt sustainability as a precondition to a $2.9 billion bailout from the Washington-based lender after its economy defaulted in April according to the reports.

In December, Colombo witnessed a record 20,000 civil servants retiring from government jobs after President Ranil Wickremesinghe reformed the retirement age from 65 to 60. He assumed the leadership role after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled after resigning in July.

Sri Lanka government, however, announced in a statement that these retired government officials will not be replaced with new hiring. The government is trying to secure funding via personal income and corporate taxes.

This while electricity prices in the country soared to 65% after a 75% tariff increase in August, earlier last year. The country has been battling an economic crisis, despite the restoration of fuel, food and fertilizer supplies, and other essential commodities.

The problems "have not been resolved yet," he told his staff on the first working day of the year. We need to reduce our debt burden if we are to move forward," Wickremesinghe, who came to power after Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced.

The neighbouring nations of China and India are expected to announce "haircut" agreements on their loans, he added. Sri Lankan government in May 2021 declared a debt default of USD 51 billion in foreign loans.

2023 a 'critical year'

Wickremesinghe on Sunday said the year 2023 will be a “critical year” for cash-strapped Sri Lanka as the government scrambles to inject much-needed cash to uplift the beleaguered economy. “We are looking at the New Year 2023 after having undergone the bleakest of times, immense hardships, as well as the uncertainties and hopelessness of the last year,” Wickremesinghe said in his New Year’s message.

“I understand the great burdens that are placed on all of us and the setbacks that a majority of us have suffered due to the country’s abject economic collapse,” he added. “Indeed, 2023 will be a critical year in which we plan to turn around the economy. 2023 is also the 75th year of independence from the British Empire,” he noted.