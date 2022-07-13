Sri Lanka: Fresh Protests Lead To Imposition Of Nationwide Emergency Amidst Ongoing Crisis

In a recent development, Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency after fresh protests erupted across the country on Wednesday. The development comes after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa escaped to the Maldives on Wednesday morning amid the ongoing economic as well as political crisis in the country. Sri Lankan Air Force Media Director confirmed that the embattled President fled the country along with his wife and two bodyguards.

Following this, a large number of protesters took to the street and they were seen heading towards the Presidential Palace as well as Prime Minister's office in Colombo. Meanwhile, there has also been a heavy deployment of military personnel at the Prime Minister's residence to stop the protesters from moving forward. "We want the Prime Minister to resign because as per our constitution if the President resigns, the PM becomes the acting President. People want both of them to leave. Police took action by tear gas shelling and the Army troops also moved in," a former advisor to Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs ministry told ANI.

Sri Lankan Speaker yet to receive Rajapaksa's resignation letter

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena stated that he is yet to get President Rajapaksa's resignation letter. Earlier on July 9, a large number of protesters stormed the official residence of the President. At least 45 people, including security forces personnel, were injured in clashes between security personnel and the protesters.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is worth mentioning here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million amid an unprecedented economic crisis. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday, July 9, also tendered his resignation to make way for an all-party government to take over.

