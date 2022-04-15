Sri Lanka: Galle Face Echoes With 'Go Gota Go' Cry As Protests Escalate Amid Crisis

Amid the deepening economic crisis in Sri Lanka, massive protests erupted on Thursday in the Galle Face Green areas in the capital city of Colombo. Amassed at the main beachfront outside Sri Lankan President's Secretariat, agitated demonstrators raised "Go Gota Go" slogans, expressing anguish against Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's incapacity to handle the worst-in-a-decade economic turmoil in the island nation. Reeling under a crippling shortage of essentials and skyrocketing fuel prices, the protests reiterated their calls for resignation of the incumbent president.

Dismayed over the worsening economic situation stemming from financial mismanagement, large foreign borrowings, and ill-advised tax cuts, the protestors have taken to the streets for over 5 days now. "The protests are going on against the government and people are asking for justice as there is a lot of suffering. Sinhalese, Tamils, and Muslims everyone is here and all resonate with the same sentiment against the government. All the Sri Lankans demand justice,” one of the demonstrators said, as quoted by ANI. The protestors also accused the Rajapaksa government of corruption and misrule as the country tumbled over the edge of economic collapse.

Divide and rule is coming to an end in Sri Lanka. This is how a protest is done. Difference between young people thinking and old people thinking. pic.twitter.com/mo6ieAOyvT — Kathiravelu Ganeshan 1 of 5 Million Virus Quashers (@Ganeshan) April 15, 2022

The protests come amid Sri Lanka's New Year. "We used to mark the new year with celebrations but this time everyone is protesting against the government. Things costing Rs 100 are now being sold at Rs 400. No one has money. What did the government do with the money? Why did the country go bankrupt? No one knows anything," another participant in the demonstrations said. Calling on the authorities to hold accountability, the protestor added, "We are asking our president to come and tell us the reasons that led to this state of the economy. We urge him to show us the audit and finance minister should be responsible for the same."

Sri Lanka Marxist Party to hold 'massive' protest march from Apr 17-19

Noting the harrowing development in the wake of the forex crisis and subsequent suffering of the citizens, Sri Lankan Marxist Party Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) on Wednesday announced a massive protest march in the coming week in support of the public. The party will call on the Rajapaksha government to step down from its position over its incompetency to resolve the crisis. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva informed that the "historic" public march will be held from April 17 to 19 beginning at Beruwala to Colombo, Colombo Page reported. "We are ready to give a new impetus to the struggle and turn it into a people's power that will end victoriously," Silva said.

The announcement comes two days after Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa signed an impeachment motion against Gotabaya Rajapaksa and a no-confidence motion against the government. About 50 members of the main Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) signed the motion. Sri Lanka required at least 40 members from different opposition parties to sign before the motions were moved to the parliament.

For a recap, Sri Lanka is facing the worst economic crisis in decades. Beginning with skyrocketing fuel prices to long power outages, the miseries of Sri Lankans see no end as the financial sector struggles to recover the massive slug in the supply chain from the pandemic and lower production of export items due to lack of fuel supply. Foreign exchange reserves of the country have shrunk by more than 16% to $1.93 billion in March, as per Sri Lanka central bank data accessed by BBC. Stuck in a vicious cycle of foreign borrowing, the dollar shortage has also left the country struggling to make imports of food, medicine, and fuel.

(Image: AP)