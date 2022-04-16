Sri Lanka: Galle Face Protestors Accuse Rajapaksa Govt Of 'nepotism' As Crisis Worsens

As the Galle Face beachfront protests continued for nine consecutive days, the agitated crowd on Friday accused the Sri Lankan government of "nepotism." Amid the worsening economic situation, the demonstrators called Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government a "tyrant" and alleged that his party has siphoned money from citizens "for years and years". Reeling under relentless financial struggle to make ends meet, Sri Lankan natives are unsure if the incumbent will be able to "fix the economy."

"For years and years, the Rajapaksa government took money from us. They stole from us. We are sick and tired of this tyranny because there is so much nepotism here. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa are brothers and we want them to go from here because we do not see any prosperity for our nation. As long as they are here they will not be able to fix the economy," a participant in the Galle Face protest said, as quoted by ANI.

The anonymous demonstrators stated that people from all races and ethnicities have joined the ongoing protests against the "tyrant" Rajapaksa government. Further, he slammed the government for its incompetency to resolve the full-blown debt crisis. "All they want is to steal. Several people are demonstrating for Rajapaksa to go to jail and we want him to go to jail. All civil unrest is his fault. We want to oust him and hopefully change our political system," the protestor said.

Not just adults, teenagers too joined the massive outcry staged at the Colombo beachfront, outside the secretariat of President Rajapaksa. A 14-year-old at the site lashed out at the incumbent government for "ruining the nation". The anonymous teenager blamed the Rajapaksa clan for "stepping on their dreams." He went on to say: "There are a lot of children here who go to school. We have a lot of fantasies and dreams to accomplish when we grow up and we cannot achieve anything in our country.. on our motherland due to Rajapaksa because he has ruined our country and we want to speak up for that. We want a future in our country." Apart from this, demonstrators have also lambasted the Rajapaksa regime for corruption and misrule. Protestors displayed banners and placards demanding the step down of Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Protests continue as Sri Lanka's economy hangs on the edge

The massive protests that broke out earlier last week have now continued for 9 days. The demonstrations continue as the island nation faces steep economic and political turmoil. Apolitical protestors have set up makeshift tents at the Galle Face premises, providing free food, water, and emergency medical help for those arriving to support the outcry against the government.

The developments come as Sri Lanka's 22 million people are crushed under the worst-in-a-decade economic crisis, leading to 13-hour long power cuts, and a lack of fuel, food, and medical supplies. The severity of the situation can also be evaluated by Colombo's failure to pay its foreign debts for the first time since its independence. Inflation in the country is at an all-time high of 17.5% with rice prices touching 500 Sri Lankan rupees. According to experts, the crisis stemmed from foreign borrowings, ill-advised tax cuts, and "debt-trap diplomacy" of China followed by the COVID-19 lockdowns. Gotabaya Rajapaksa on April 1 had declared a state emergency in the wake of the crisis but was forced to withdraw immediately due to growing discontent among people.

