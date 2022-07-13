Sri Lanka: Gotabaya Rajapaksa Names Ranil Wickremesinghe As President In His Absence

After having fled from Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa expressed his inability to exercise his powers, functions and duties by reason of his absence from the island nation, and appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe to exercise, perform and discharge the power, duties, and functions of the office of the President. Rajapaksa cited Article 37 (1) of the Constitution of the land for the appointment of Wickremesinghe.

As per the said section of the Sri Lankan constitution, if the President is of the opinion that “by reason of illness, absence from Sri Lanka or any other cause” he/she is not able to discharge his/her duties or exercise powers, they may appoint the Prime Minister to act in office during such period. They may also appoint a Cabinet Minister to act as Prime Minister in this period.

Who is the President of Sri Lanka now?

When a President resigns, Section 40 of the Constitution of Sri Lanka is invoked. As per the said section, should the office of the President fall vacant before the expiry of the five-year term, the Parliament has to elect one of its members as President. The successor will hold the office for the remainder of the term of the vacating President. This election has to be held within one month of the vacancy arising.

But in the present case, Section 37 (1) has been invoked, which means, Ranil Wickremesinghe will be the acting President only till the time, the President, which continues to be Gotbaya Rajapaksa, returns.

Opposition wants Ranil Wickremesinghe to step down

Meanwhile, having expected a letter of resignation from Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lankan Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa had called a meeting of the opposing parties to get an idea on how to elect the next President of the country. Till the time of the election of the next president, the Opposition demanded that Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has already taken oath as the acting President, steps down, and instead, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena takes over the office.