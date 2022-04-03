Sri Lanka Govt Detains 664 People For Violating Curfew; Bans Gathering In Public Places

Sri Lankan administration, on Sunday, detained over 600 protesters for violating a day curfew imposed from Saturday till Monday. In the wake of rising demonstrations as a result of the country's economic crisis, the government imposed a 36-hour curfew starting at 10 pm on Saturday, April 2, in the Western Province. However, as people took to the streets, the local police arrested 664 demonstrators.

In a separate announcement, the Rajapaksa administration issued a new decree banning people from gathering in public places. On Saturday, it issued an Extraordinary Gazette barring people from staying in public places, according to Daily Mirror. The new move prohibits residents from being on any public road, railway, public park, public recreation ground or other public ground or seashore in such areas with effect from 6.00 pm on April 02 to 6.00 am on April 04.

Sri Lanka imposes ban on social media

The Sri Lanka government imposed a countrywide social media blockade after midnight on Sunday, a day after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led's government imposed a 36-hour curfew on Saturday in the island country. According to an internet observatory, the Sri Lankan government imposed a nationwide social media blackout after midnight on Sunday. According to NetBlocks, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram were among the social media platforms affected.

What is happening in Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka- nicknamed the pearl of the Indian Ocean- is facing its worst economic crisis ever. An acute shortage of foreign currency has left the Rajapaksa administration unable to pay for essential imports, thereby triggering a never seen battle for basics. The country has also steeply devalued its currency last month, taking the value of the Sri Lankan Rupee to 297.85 US dollars on Saturday. All this has triggered massive protests in the country with people signaling that their patience has waned.

Hundreds of people took to the street protesting against the severe economic crisis and further demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Given the situation, the Rajapaksa administration declared a public emergency in the island nation with effect on Friday. As the situation unfolds, the administration has knocked on the doors of India, China as well as the IMF for financial help.

(Image: AP)