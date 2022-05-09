Sri Lanka HRC Calls For Top Officials To Explain 'state Of Emergency' Amid Economic Crisis

As Sri Lanka continues to reel under a crippling economic crisis, the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) on Monday summoned the significant officials of the incumbent government to explain the "state of emergency" imposed on the island country. According to News First report, the commission called Secretary to the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Gamini Senarath, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Kamal Gunaratne, and the Inspector General of Sri Lankan police. The top brass officials will visit the HRCSL between 9 am to 12 noon on May 9, said Rohini Marasinghe, retired Sri Lankan Supreme Court judge.

The Sri Lankan HRC has also demanded an explanation from the Rajapaksa government listing the reasons for the declaration of 'state of emergency' provided the protests at Galle Face in Colombo were largely peaceful adhering to police guidelines.

Meanwhile, diplomats and rights groups have also flagged concern over the arbitration imposition of a state of emergency and the use of police force against peaceful demonstrators in the country. US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung in a tweet stated that she is "concerned" by the decision and added that "the voices of citizens must be heard." Noting the deteriorating economic condition in the island nation, she also stated, "and the very real challenges Sri Lankans are facing require king term solutions to set the country back on the path towards prosperity and opportunity for all. The state of emergency won't help that." Canadian envoy David McKinnon also expressed solidarity with the peaceful protestors, saying that "it is hard to understand why (the state of emergency) is necessary."

Rajapaksa govt declares state of emergency amid staggering economic crisis

Protests at Galle Face in Colombo have now lasted for over a month with demonstrators demanding the immediate step down of the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa over their incapability to pull out of the country from the massive economic pitfall. The protest mostly remained peaceful, however, on Friday Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced a state of emergency in the island country on the same day that shops, offices, banks, and other civic institutions closed down in protest against the Rajapaksa family.

The government explained that the state of emergency was a necessary decision to ensure reforms are implemented in a manner in order to help restore stability and resolve the burgeoning economic crisis. "The emotive protests organised in the capital and many parts of the country have become a threat to public safety," a government statement said, as quoted by the Associated Press.

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka

For the unversed, the island country is on the edge of declaring bankruptcy with a total outstanding foreign debt of $51 billion. In the wake of the worst-in-a-decade economic turmoil, Colombo said it will suspend repayment of foreign loans after its foreign currency reserves plummeted below $50 million. Sri Lanka has to pay $7 billion in foreign debts by the end of this year and $25 billion by 2026.

The island nation is grappling to meet basic supplies for its 22 million citizens amid an escalating foreign exchange deficit, which has caused prices of food and fuel price to shoot up and led to gas shortages. According to experts, the economic crisis has resulted from manhandling of funds and ill-managed taxes.

(Image: AP)