Sri Lanka: Hundreds Of Dead Turtles Wash Ashore After MV X-Press Pearl Ship Wreck

Hundreds of turtles have reportedly washed ashore after Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl caught fire and sank off the west coast of Sri Lanka in June. A fire had erupted on the ship, which was carrying 1,486 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid along with other chemicals and cosmetics. On July 1, the Russian captain of the ship appeared in court but has yet to be charged in a case environmental experts say is Sri Lanka’s worst man-made environmental disaster.

According to New York Times, the toxins released from the ship have killed 20 dolphins, 176 turtles and four whales. It is “very obvious” that the deaths of these sea animals are connected to the ship,” said Dharshani Lahandapura, the chairperson of Sri Lanka’s Marine Environment Protection Authority. Lahandapura even went on to note that last year, during the same time period only two turtle deaths were reported.

“There were more than 190 items of cargo (on the ship) and most of it was plastic-based,” environment minister Mahinda Amaraweera told reporters.

He added, “During the south-western monsoon season, sea creatures never die in this way. Most of these carcasses are found on the west coast directly affected by the shipwreck”.

As per reports, the Sri Lankan government has named 15 people – including the captain, Tyutkalo Vitaly – as co-accused in cases over the damage caused. Last week, authorities said they had lifted a ban on fishing in parts of the affected coast, though experts say risks to marine life from the disaster remain. Kanchana Wijesekera, Sri Lanka’s state minister for fisheries, reportedly said that the ship’s operator was making a payment of $3.6 million to affected fishermen as part of the initial damage claim of $40 million made by the government for losses through June 3.

MV X-Press Pearl disaster

When the MV X-Press Pearl sank on June 3, Sri Lankan authorities hurried to coordinate a response to the worst-case scenario, which they thought might occur near the country's major port. The ship had roughly 300 tonnes of oil on board when it started burning on May 20, according to Sri Lankan authorities. The big fire that broke out, the origin of which is yet unknown, is thought to have burned the majority of the gasoline. The X-Press Pearl was carrying slightly under 1,500 containers, with 81 of them being labelled as "hazardous" goods.

The Sri Lankan Defence Secretary confirmed earlier this month that the Indian side was actively involved in deepening tight collaboration in both nations' defence and security domains. Sri Lankan officials recently praised the Indian Coast Guard vessels' quick response and assistance in extinguishing the fire that erupted on board the merchant's vessel X-Press Pearl. Aspects of the smooth operation of a long-running military training exchange between Sri Lanka and India have also been highlighted.

(Image: AP)