Sri Lanka Imposes 36-hour Curfew Across Island Amid Unrest Over Economic Crisis

Amid massive upheaval pertaining to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led Sri Lankan government imposed a 36-hour curfew on Saturday. The curfew, as per the government order, will be in place across the island country starting from 6 PM on Saturday to 6 am on Monday.

Earlier, on Friday, a nationwide public emergency was declared. Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a special gazette notification late on Friday night, declaring a public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect from April 1. In the gazette, the President states: “Whereas I am of opinion that by reason of a public emergency in Sri Lanka it is expedient to do so in the interests of public security the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community”.

The move came as Sri Lanka for country-wide protests on Sunday against the government’s poor handling of the ongoing economic crisis where people currently endure long hours of power outages and scarcity of essentials.

Violence in Sri Lanka

Anger against Rajapaksa’s handling of a deepening economic crisis in the island nation of 22 million people spiraled into violence late on Thursday. Violence was also noticed outside Sri Lankan President's residence with vehicles being set on fire. After they pulled down a steel barricade placed near the president's residence, in a bid to bring the situation under control, the police fired tear gas and water cannons at the protesters. Several people were arrested in the incident, the blame of which was put on an extremist group.

A court in Sri Lanka, however, ordered bail for a section of the protesters arrested for the demonstration opposite Rajapaksa’s residence. Lawyer Nuwan Bopage, who was among around 500 lawyers gathered at the Colombo suburban Gangodawila magistrate’s court to give free counsel, said that out of the 54 arrested, as many as 21 were given bail. Six were remanded until April 4. The rest of the 27 are in hospitals with severe assault injuries.

“This was a very significant ruling. The court asked the police to file evidence of each of their involvement in acts of violence. They could not do so,” Bopage said.

A severe shortage of foreign currency has left Rajapaksa’s government unable to pay for essential imports, including fuel, leading to debilitating power cuts lasting up to 13 hours.

