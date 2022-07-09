Sri Lanka Imposes Curfew To Block Protestors Demanding President Rajapaksa's Resignation

Ahead of massive anti-government demonstrations calling for the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the wake of a crippling economic crisis, Colombo on Friday announced an indefinite curfew in several areas in and around the capital city. The protest is set to take place today, June 9. According to local media reports, Lankan police imposed a curfew in Negombo, Kelaniya, Mount Lavinia, Nugegoda, and all of Colombo's divisions. In an attempt to quell the potential uprising, the police issued a statement saying they have empowered the military to take necessary actions against those catalysing violence, Colombo Page reported.

In a statement, the Inspector General or Police asked people living in areas where police curfew has been enforced to "strictly limit" themselves to their residences. The legal associations however contended that the Sri Lankan Police Ordinance does not allow the body to impose such measures within the country. The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) President Salita Peiris in a statement dubbed the move a "clear intention to stifle the freedom of expression."

Protest in Sri Lanka

Reeling under severe economic crisis, subsequent inflation, daily blackouts of up to 10 hours, and stifling shortage of basic supplies like food, fuel, and medicines, thousands of desperate citizens in Sri Lanka are expected to descend to the streets demanding an immediate resignation of President Rajapaksa.

In previously held demonstrations at Galle Face, protesters have mostly expressed discontent against the family members of the Rajapaksa clan chanting slogans such as "Gota go Home" or "Go Home Rajapaksa." The protests were carried out by mostly commoners, including teachers, students, professionals, farmers, and sportspersons which led (former PM) Mahinda Rajapaksa's cabinet to resign en masse.

Meanwhile, dwindling fuel stockpiles in the country have remained a major cause of concern among the newly-appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe government. Local media reported that sporadic skirmishes broke out between police forces and civilians in several parts of the island as people tired themselves waiting outside gas stations for hours, sometimes days in the wake of the worst-in-seven-decades economic meltdown. Rajapaksa on Wednesday turned to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin seeking urgent help in order to meet the skyrocketing fuel crisis on the cash-strapped island.

Sri Lanka crisis

For the unversed, Sri Lanka currently has an outstanding foreign debt of $51 billion. Persistent fiscal deficits, a significant 2019 tax cut package, and the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic have made Sri Lanka’s public debt burden unsustainable, while the collapse of tourism led foreign exchange receipts to plummet. Colombo said it will suspend repayment of foreign loans after its foreign currency reserves plummeted below $50 million. This, combined with food and energy price shocks earlier this year – exacerbated by the Ukraine war – has led to a debt and balance-of-payments crisis, according to the UN humanitarian office, OCHA. Currently, Sri Lanka has to pay $7 billion in foreign debts by the end of this year and $25 billion by 2026.

UNHCR urges Sri Lanka to 'show restraint' ahead of protests

Ahead of the protests called on Saturday, the United High Commissioner for Human Rights in Sri Lanka, Ravina Shamdasni, called on Colombo authorities to "show restraint" in the policing of assemblies. In a statement, she urged the government to ensure the prevention of violence. She directed the authorities to issue "clear instructions" to security forces to step back from obstructing the rights of journalists and human rights defenders.

(Image: AP/ANI)