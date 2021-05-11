Sri Lanka Imposes Inter-provincial Travel Restrictions To Combat Surge In COVID Cases

Amidst a gruelling resurgence of coronavirus infections in the country, Sri Lankan officials have been ordered to impose inter-provincial travel restriction with immediate effect. As per a PTI report, the new restrictions would be in place till May 30. The order came after the country’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksha held a meeting with health sector stakeholders wherein he deliberated upon the current crisis.

The island has witnessed a dramatic surge in its COVID caseload in recent weeks. Sri Lankan administration has been teetering between saving lives and preventing an economic plunge. On Sunday, the country reported 2,672 new cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day count recorded in the country so far. The overall caseload of COVID infections in the country stands at 127,487. Experts have blamed the complacent attitude of citizens as well as authorities around the traditional Sri Lankan New Year celebration as a major cause of spread.

No public gatherings

As the death toll peaked at 801, the Rajapaksha administrations instructed officials to nix all public gatherings and events. Additionally, he also asked them to cut the number of people entering any business establishment. Also, healthcare officials were asked to locate and isolates localities and areas reporting an upward trend of COVID infections.

This comes as Sri Lanka announced that all arrivals from India will be banned with immediate effect due to the record rise in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring country. Several countries like the UK, the UAE, Australia and Singapore have already banned travellers from India as well as other South Asian countries. The Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday said that travellers from India will not be allowed to disembark in Sri Lanka. The decision has been taken as the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in India.

The Director-General Civil aviation in a letter to the CEO of the national carrier Srilankan Airlines has said, "in accordance with instructions received from health authorities of Sri Lanka due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, it is hereby directed that passengers travelling from India will not be permitted to disembark in Sri Lanka with immediate effect."

Image: Pixabay/AP