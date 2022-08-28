Sri Lanka Increases Water Tariffs Amid Economic Crisis, To Go Into Effect From Sep 1

In order to tackle the devastating economic crisis, the Sri Lanka Ministry of Water Supply announced on Saturday, August 27, that it is increasing the water tariffs that will go into effect from September 1, according to ANI. Sri Lanka’s cabinet of ministers had approved a proposal to revise water and sewage charges in order to bring down the Water Supply and Drainage Board’s recurring operational costs and working capital loan obligations amid the looming financial woes in the Southeast Asian country. Sri Lanka's information department had announced in a statement that the tariff revision was necessary to ensure an interrupted supply of water across all the towns.

According to a Gazette notification that was issued on August 27, the government announced that it had no option but to hike the water tariffs in order to lower the costs associated with the provision of water for the citizens. Colombo's National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said that the water tariffs will be increased with effect from September 1, 2022 as approval was received on August 9 from the Cabinet. This would ensure that the recurrent monitoring cost and the capital loan services responsibility of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board are covered.

Sri Lanka's cost-reflective price formula

Sri Lanka's Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena clarified that the measure was in line with the cost-reflective price formula pondered by the government amid the harrowing monetary situation that the country is facing. The proposal to implement the plan was tabled by the Minister of Water Supply. Any citizen who fails to pay off the bills will have their water supply cut off in accordance with NWSDB law.

"Where the water supply charge and sewerage charge payable by a person in respect of any month is not paid within thirty days from the date of receipt of an invoice for payment relating to such charges, water services will be cut off Or/And sewer connection will be taken out of operational condition in accordance with Section 88(01) of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board Law, No 2 of 1974," read the notice.

Sri Lankan Minister of Water Supply, Keheliya Rambukwella meanwhile said that sewerage charges under the domestic tariff, commercial tariff and industrial tariff will now depend on the total consumption of water by the citizens for the relevant month, according to the gazette notice. ANI also reported that the consumer who will deploy an alternative water supply source besides the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) will be deemed to pay another bill with an additional amount. This cost will be determined periodically by the General Manager of the NWSDB for the usage charges in respect of alternative water supply.