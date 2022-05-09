Sri Lanka: Indefinite Curfew Imposed As Clashes Erupt Between Rajapaksa Camp & Protestors

Amid the unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka and incessant protests organised by civilians against the incumbent Rajapaksa-led Cabinet, on May 9 local police imposed an indefinite curfew after government-affiliated supporters clashed with demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Sources confirmed that at least 20 people have been injured in fresh incidents of unrest after Rajapaksa's loyalists stormed out of the President's office and attacked unarmed protestors camping at the protest site which has come to be known as 'MainaGoGama'.

Reports suggest that Sri Lankan police resorted to firing tear gas and water cannon on government advocates as they violated police lines and smashed camps and other structures set up by the anti-Rajapaksa front.

Sri Lankan police impose curfew post-violence

Despite heavy police presence, clashes erupted outside Temple Trees in Colombo after Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) supporters of the Prime Minister who was present at Trees during the early hours of May 9 confronted anti-government elements including monks and veteran soldiers who have been demanding the removal of the President since April 9, 2022. In the clashes that ensued on Monday, the injured have been admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo while both protest sites, namely, 'Maina Go Gama' and 'Gota Go Gama' at the Galle Face Green in Colombo have been damaged.

A curfew is said to have been imposed with immediate effect for Colombo South, North and Central Police area while officials mentioned that the same will be effective until further notice.

Embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa may step down

Rajapaksa on Sunday said that he will consider looking into the proposals put forward by the influential lawyers' body to end the continued political and economic instability in the country, which is now under a state of emergency. The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has proposed an 11-point plan, which among other things, has called for the setting up of an interim government that would eventually lead to the abolition of the presidential system of governance.

“The President would consider them within the constitutional framework,” a statement issued by the President’s Office said.

In a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, President Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight. This is the second time that an emergency was declared in Sri Lanka in just over a month. Rajapaksa had declared an emergency on April 1 as well after a mass protest erupted outside his private residence. He revoked it on April 5.