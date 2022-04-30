Sri Lanka: Independent MPs Nominated To Forward Talks Over Formation Of All-party Govt

Amid the deteriorating economic crisis and a political impasse, independent Members of Parliament (MPs) in Sri Lanka who met with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday have been chosen to take forward talks over the formation of an all-party government in the island country, Colombo Gazette reported. The MPs are now vested with the responsibility of discussing the position with the main opposition of the Rajapaksa government, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) in order to seek support for the all-party government.

President Rajapaksa on Friday expressed solidarity with the decision, saying that he will support the proposal extended provided all parties represented in the Parliament offer to provide backing. The embattled President also extended an invitation to all parties for an all-party government, a statement from the presidential office said. In order to jointly address the ongoing unprecedented economic situation and bring about a concrete resolution, he has made an offer to MPs who are operating independently in the Parliament.

The developments come after all the parties suggested the need to form the National Consensus Government to continue activities of the government and to appoint a National Council with the participation of the leaders of the political parties represented in the Parliament, PTI reported. President Gotabaya, however, stressed he will agree to the proposals provided all political parties in the country supported them.

Also, Gotabaya decided to nominate a five members representative group to take forward the talks over the formation of the all-party government. Subsequently, discussions were also helped over the formulation of a systematic programme after obtaining the views of other parties in the country. Meanwhile, dissidents that split from the ruling coalition have demanded step down of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's elder brother PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation in order to facilitate the construction of the interim government.

Prez Rajapaksa gives 'go ahead' for sacking his brother: Report

On Friday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to replace his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa in Prime Minister's post in order to solve the political and economic turmoil in the island country. The president agreed to the formation of the National Council and a cabinet comprising of all parties and the appointment of a new prime minister, the Associated Press reported.

The developments come as Sri Lanka is reeling under the worst economic crisis in decades. The island nation is on the edge of bankruptcy and has announced the suspension of payments on its foreign loans. The outstanding amount for repayment of the country stands at nearly $7 billion this year and up to $26 billion by 2026. Meanwhile, its dwindling foreign reserves now stand at $1 billion. The severe forex shortage has pushed Sri Lanka to an extreme price hike of basic commodities. Limited imports of food, fuel, cooking gas, and medicine have led to a severe shortage of supplies, thus, leading to public outrage and violent protests.

