Sri Lanka: Indian High Commission In Colombo Provides Consular Aid To Arrested Fishermen

A day after the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 21 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching, officials of the Indian Consulate in Sri Lanka met the fisherman and enquired about their status on Tuesday. According to the Twitter post of the High Commission of India in Colombo, fishermen were provided consular assistance and other relief materials. Citing the Indian officials, news agency ANI reported that the consular assistance includes immediate relief materials, phone calls with relatives and other forms of assistance. "21 Indian fishermen in two Indian trawlers were arrested off Kovilan and Point Pedro Lighthouse within the Sri Lankan side of the international waters around midnight on January 31," Sri Lankan Navy said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Officials of Jaffna met the 21 Indian fishermen and provided consular assistance including immediate relief materials, phone calls with relatives and other forms of assistance," a Twitter post that was put out by India in Sri Lanka, the official handle of the High Commission of India in Colombo, mentioned. As per the Sri Lankan Navy, all necessary arrangements were made to produce the Indian fishermen before relevant authorities. Further, it informed that all the fishermen have to undergo the Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19. Notably, earlier last year, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs informed that Sri Lanka detained at least 68 fishermen and 10 boats who had allegedly entered the Sri Lankan territory between December 18 and 20 last year.

"The High Commission of India in Colombo has taken up the issue of the early release of Indian fishermen with the Sri Lankan authorities and as a result of these efforts, 12 fishermen were released. The high commission is making arrangements for their early repatriation," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said during a presser on January 6.

56 fishermen released in January

The spokesperson stressed that the Indian "high commission is also engaged with the Sri Lankan authorities for the early release of the remaining fishermen and their boats." "Both sides are in consultation regarding the early holding of the joint cooperation group on fisheries," he added. Subsequently, on January 25, the Indian consulate in Sri Lanka had tweeted "Happy to learn that a court has ordered the release of 56 Indian fishermen.

(With inputs from ANI)

