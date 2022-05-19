Sri Lanka: Indian High Commission Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals Amid Crisis

Amid the ongoing civil unrest in Sri Lanka, the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka, on Thursday, issued an advisory urging Indian nationals in the country to register their details at the High Commission. The High Commission asked them to register on www.hcicolombo.gov.in and also issued separate registration links for NRIs and students. Furthermore, the High Commission also issues a separate Email ID and phone number for any kind of clarification. This comes as anti-government protests continue to erupt in the island nation amid the severe economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery. The statement said that in keeping with Neighbourhood First policy, India has provided over USD 3.5 billion (over Rs 27,000 crore) in aid to the people of Sri Lanka this year alone to assist them in overcoming their current challenges. "In addition, the people of India have provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food, medicine etc. India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes," the statement further added.

All #Indian nationals living in #SriLanka are requested to kindly register their details on https://t.co/S0LRFwa1gK pic.twitter.com/NQDSmpSed2 — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 19, 2022

Indian Embassy denies stopping issuance of visas to Sri Lankans

On May 13, the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka also categorically denied that it or the Indian Consulates-General or the Assistant High Commission have stopped issuing visas. The embassy clarified that there have been operating issues in the last few days owing to the inability of the Visa Wing staff most of whom are Sri Lankan nationals.

"We are striving to return our functioning to the normal levels soon. We remain committed to facilitating ease of travel for Sri Lankans to India. Sri Lankans are welcome in India just as Indians are in Sri Lanka," the embassy stated.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is worth mentioning here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries.

Meanwhile, the recently-appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has urged everyone to avoid divisive politics and instead assist him in reviving the country's struggling economy.

(Image: ANI)