Sri Lanka: India's High Commissioner Meets Newly Appointed PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay became the first foreign ambassador to meet with newly appointed Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on May 13 and reviewed the island nation's current condition as it continues to suffer from its worst-ever economic crisis. On May 12, Wickremesinghe, 73, was sworn in as Sri Lanka's 26th prime minister, with the goal of restoring stability to the country's debt-ridden economy and ending political unrest.

Baglay paid a visit to Wickremesinghe shortly after the latter began working in his office on May 13. They reviewed the country's current position in the midst of the country's worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. Since January, India's economic aid package has kept Sri Lanka afloat during its greatest economic crisis since independence.

As Sri Lanka's foreign reserves deteriorated, India provided credit lines for the purchase of petrol and other necessities. Since January of this year, India has pledged more than USD 3 billion to debt-ridden Sri Lanka in the form of loans, credit lines, and currency swaps. Sri Lanka declared insolvency in mid-April, stating its inability to satisfy foreign financial obligations.

Sri Lanka's economic crisis is exacerbated by a lack of foreign currency, which has left the government unable to pay for essential food and fuel imports, resulting in severe shortages and exorbitant pricing. The crisis has sparked widespread rallies calling for political reform and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.

Wickremesinghe expresses his desire for stronger ties with India

The new Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe expressed his desire for stronger ties with India. Meanwhile, India said on May 12 that it looks forward to working with the new Sri Lankan government, which was created through democratic processes, and added that New Delhi's commitment to the island nation's people will remain unchanged.

Notably, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency on April 1 and lifted it five days later. After police sprayed tear gas and arrested students protesting near the country's Parliament, which had been adjourned until May 17, the government reimposed a state of emergency on May 6.

Despite the fact that the protests have been largely peaceful, police fatally shot a protester on April 19 and have deployed tear gas and water cannons against protestors on many occasions. Authorities have made several arrests and have enforced curfews on numerous occasions. People who had been affected by lengthy hours of power outages and crucial shortages flocked to the streets in late March, demanding the government's resignation.

In reaction to the demand for resignation, President Rajapaksa fired his government and replaced it with a younger one. For well over a month, a constant protest has been held in front of his secretariat. His brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned as prime minister on Monday, allowing the president to appoint an interim government made up of all political parties.

