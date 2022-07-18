Sri Lanka: Interim President Ranil Wickremesinghe Declares Emergency In Crisis-hit Island

As the violent protests on the island crossed 100 days, acting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe late on Sunday declared a 'state of emergency.' As his administration sought to curb the escalation stemming from months-long political instability, Wickremesinghe, who is also the Prime Minister of the island nation, issued a statement saying the move was "expedient" in the interest of public security.

"It is expedient, so to so, in the interest of public security, the protection of public order, and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community," the notification read.

Ranil took charge of interim President as Gotabaya Rajapaksa quit

Ranil Wickremesinghe took charge of the acting president of the island nation after former President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation. The ex-president eloped to Singapore triggering further deterioration of the compounded crises that have gripped the country..

The three-month-long running protests escalated earlier this month with the President's official residence vandalised and the PM's home torched. The protestors demanded the immediate resignation of Rajapaksa in order to pave way for political reforms to end the worst-in-a-decade economic crisis on the island. Formally the protests began on April 9 and intensified until former Prime Minister and brother of Gotabaya, Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down dissolving his entire cabinet. The protests have left at least 9 dead and over 300 severely wounded. On June 9, images and video emerged of jubilant protestors diving into the Presidential resident's pool, enjoying music, and stirring a pot of tea in the outdoor kitchen, bringing the attention of the whole world to the island country in South Asia.

New President by July 20

On Friday, the Sri Lankan Parliament formally accepted the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, paving way for the appointment of a new President through a 'secret vote' by MPs for the first time in 1978. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced the step down of Rajapaksa, adding that the Parliament would install a new President by July 20.

Later that day, Wickremesinghe took his oath as the caretaker President, following which he addressed the media, saying that during his short term he will amend the Constitution to limit the executive powers of the President and strengthen the Parliament. "I am bound to protect the Constitution," he said. The PM added that he will also bring "insurgents" to justice, who triggered violence amid the peaceful demonstrations in Colombo.

