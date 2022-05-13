Sri Lanka: JVP Slams Wickremesinghe's Appointment As PM; '6.9 Mn Voted To Defeat Ranil'

As Sri Lanka gets its new Prime Minister, with Ranil Wickremesinghe replacing Mahinda Rajapaksa, the political turmoil in the crisis-hit country continues to intensify. JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the decision of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to appoint Wickremesinghe as the new Prime Minister has no legitimacy and has no democratic value. He claimed that "as many as 6.9 million people voted to defeat Ranil, his appointment is a total disregard to that mandate", reported News First.

"All the citizens in unison called for the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and the Government. They all called for the recovery of the economy, recover the public funds that were looted, and also institute legal action against those who are responsible for those acts,” Dissanayake was quoted as saying by News First.

Highlighting the previous defeat of Wickremesinghe, the JVP leader said that he did not even have the required number of votes to enter Parliament. He said Wickremesinghe is not a powerful leader and he has no mandate.

"Ranil Wickremesinghe is a person who held the post of Prime Minister, formed governments, and yet could not even win a single seat at the last General Election. He did not even have the required number of votes to enter parliament. If an election is used to measure the consent of the people, elections have shown that he has no mandate, and that is why the people sent him packing," he said.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, criticising both the President and the Prime Minister, said that the present government has been rejected by the people of Sri Lanka and that the current regime should not be allowed to govern the country as it is against all fundamentals of democracy.

"The President and the Prime Minister are two bodies that were rejected by the people. Today, Gotabaya trusts Ranil and Ranil trusts Gotabaya. That is what is happening," he said. He added that the people never trust them.

JVP leader Dissanayake accused both the President and the Prime Minister of playing with the lives of innocent people and their mandate. He further said, "In a country of 22 million, only 6.9 million people voted in favour of Gotabaya Rajapaksa and 6.9 million people voted to defeat Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was the mastermind of the Bond Scam that took place between 2015 and 2019." Gotabaya Rajapaksa received a mandate that rejected Ranil Wickremesinghe's conduct and political culture, he asserted, reported News First.

