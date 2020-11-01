Sri Lanka: Key PCR Machine Breaks Down Amid A Surge In COVID-19 Cases

After the breakdown of the key testing machine, Sri Lanka is going through a rough phase as the COVID-19 test results have been delayed amid a surge in cases. According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, Sri Lanka has a total of 10,663 cases with 20 fatalities. Recently, the authorities also ordered the closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs and spas due to the rapidly growing cases.

Sri Lanka reports a surge in cases

Dr Jayaruwan Bandara, Health Ministry spokesman said that the main PCR testing machine at the Base Hospital in Mulleriyawa that used to test 500-1,000 samples daily, broke down earlier this week. He said, “There is a delay in test reports, but it does not mean that the process has come to a halt”. As per the reports by PTI, foreign technical experts are looking into the malfunctioning machine and it would soon start functioning. The breakdown of the current machine has resulted in the logjam of 20,000 PCR tests by October 29.

Talking about the testing system, Bandara said, “All tests are being done manually, virus separation takes about three hours and it takes another two hours to analyse the report. Then the printing -- all these take time”. Two big clusters were reported last month and they have reported 7,000 cases so far. The new cluster is the country’s first locally transmitted COVID case in two months and centres around a garment factory in a densely populated Western province. According to AP reports, the first COVID-19 patient in this new cluster is a garment worker at the factory, and since being discovered the cluster size has grown to encompass over 1,000 cases with 2,000 asked to quarantine themselves. Most of those infected are co-workers of the originally infected worker.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)