Sri Lanka Launches Probe Into Power Outage During President Wickremesinghe's Swearing In

Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigations Department on July 21 launched an official probe into the power outage incident at the Sri Lankan Parliament that disrupted the live streaming of President Ranil Wickremesinghe's swearing-in ceremony. Amid the worst economic turmoil and financial instability, Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe on Thursday was appointed as the eighth president before the South Asian nation's Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, police chiefs and top military brass in the background.

The 73-year-old six-times former prime minister was in the middle of taking his oath into office in the heavily secured Parliament after he was elected by legislators when the ceremony was disrupted due to the power cut-off that stopped the broadcast on state-run Rupavahini tv. His live broadcast that was streaming across several networks other than the state-affiliated medium had stalled, unexpectedly.

#WATCH Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as the President of Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/xo0txXR0ct — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

Generators 'usually switch on' automatically within two minutes

Officials have now told the Colombo Page that an investigation has been ordered into the incident that impacted Wickramasinghe's swearing-in as the 8th President of the country. "In the event of a power outage in the Parliament complex, the generators are usually switched on automatically within two minutes but the power was out for about ten minutes at the time of the swearing-in of the President," the Sri Lankan paper reported, quoting officials.

Following the outage, the MPs on the committee agreed to unanimously investigate the power outage that is being speculated as 'suspicious' by several lawmakers. It happened shortly after Wickremesinghe inspected a guard of honour alongside the Speaker and headed inside the Parliament in the capital for the oath-taking ceremony. Among those present for the ceremony were his predecessors Mahinda Rajapaksa and Maithripala Sirisena.

Wickremesinghe has replaced former ousted Sri Lankan leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is assumed to have fled the nation as the economy collapsed and Colombo suffered under the mounting foreign debt unable to afford basic amenities such as food and essential medicines. Rajapaksa was reported to have fled to the Maldives and later to Singapore. Wickremesinghe will form the Cabinet not exceeding 30 ministers in the upcoming weeks.