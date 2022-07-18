Sri Lanka-like Crisis Could Occur In Pakistan & Other Developing Countries, Warns IMF Head

As Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented economic crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned of the possibility of a similar situation in several other Asian countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh. According to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, the downside risks will remain and could deepen -- especially if inflation is more persistent in emerging and developing nations. "Countries with high debt levels and limited policy space will face additional strains. Look no further than Sri Lanka as a warning sign," she said. She warned that developing countries are also experiencing Sri Lanka-like capital outflows for four months in a row, resulting in ruining their dreams to accomplish a higher growth rate. They now suffer the risk of reversing three decades of catching up with advanced economies and instead falling further behind, she noted.

Notably, the island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens were forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. The country is now seeking $5 billion from IMF for repayments and $1 billion to support the country's reserves. Earlier in June, Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the financial condition of the country would depend on the agreement with the IMF, "if reached positively".

Other developing countries too on a brink of collapse

Similar conditions have been arising in countries like Laos, Pakistan, Maldives and Bangladesh. According to a report by BBC, Laos-- a landlocked East Asian nation-- is also facing a crisis due to huge foreign loans for several months. Citing the local media reports, said that the situation in an already debt-ridden nation further deteriorated after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The "special military operation" has put the oil prices in Laos beyond the purchasing power of the people. This resulted in a high inflation rate and skyrocketing food prices in the country where an estimated third of people live in poverty. According to the World Bank, the landlocked nation had $1.3 billion of reserves as of December last year.

Pakistan

Pakistan is also facing huge debt amid dwindling foreign reserves and soaring inflation. After the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the new government ended the fuel subsidies, resulting in fuel prices up by around 90%. It's endeavouring to rein in spending as it negotiates with the International Monetary Fund to resume a bailout programme. Moreover, the terrorism-hit nation is also facing soaring inflation. As per Pakistan's annual inflation report, the country reached a record mark of 21.3% in June this year. The figures were the highest in the last 13 years. The situation of the country could be apprehended with the fact that a senior Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, had urged the citizens to reduce the amount of tea they drink in order to cut the country's import bills.

Bangladesh

Meanwhile, the economic situation in Bangladesh is not healthy at all as the country registered an inflation rate as high as 7.2% in May. The figures were the highest in the last 8 years. The government has acted swiftly and imposed higher import tax in order to encourage the consumption of homegrown products. It also relaxed restrictions to attract remittances from millions of migrants living overseas. Besides, it has reduced foreign trips of its officials.

Meanwhile, analysing the current economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the IMF chief suggests countries prioritise these three to overcome the crisis:

Countries must do everything in their power to bring inflation down.

Fiscal policy must help – not hinder – central bank efforts to tame inflation

A fresh impetus for global cooperation to confront the multiple crises

