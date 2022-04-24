Sri Lanka Looking For Investors To Bring In Over $2 Bn Funds Into Central Bank: Report

As Sri Lanka continues to face economic turbulence, Finance Minister Ali Sabry said that the country is looking for investors that can help in bringing over $2 billion into the central bank. Speaking to reporters via video link from the United States, the Finance Ministry claimed that the country would be facing testing times for the next few months. "There is a need to attract investments in US dollars into Sri Lanka's central bank," he said, adding that the government is in touch with several nations in an attempt to get funds as soon as possible, Xinhua reported.

According to Sabry, if the fund comes to the central bank, the rupee will be able to cease depreciating and stabilise. He also informed that the island nation will appoint experts to assist with its debt restructuring. Last week, the Sri Lankan government decided to halt all debt repayments for the time being, pending the completion of an orderly and consensual debt restructuring programme backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Meanwhile, the IMF has pledged to assist the country with an amount of $300 million to $600 million.

IMF extends support to Sri Lanka

According to the IMF, the island nation will get a sizable sum from the World Bank during the next four months. The decision was taken during the 2022 IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC. The IMF said in a statement that the Sri Lankan government would spend the sanctioned amount on the acquisition of medications and other vital products. "The IMF and a Sri Lankan delegation held initial technical discussions on a possible IMF-supported program. Rapid progress in restoring debt sustainability would allow for deeper Fund engagement and reduce the hardship faced by the people of Sri Lanka," the IMF added.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sri Lankan government is currently battling to meet basic requirements for its 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Earlier this month, Sri Lanka also decided to temporarily shut down its embassies in Norway and Iraq, which will come into effect from April 30.

Image: ANI