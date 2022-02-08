Sri Lanka Looking Forward To PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar's Visit For BIMSTEC Summit

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris said that the country is looking forward to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's official visit to his country in March this year. According to a statement released by the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Colombo is eagerly looking forward to PM Modi visiting the island country for the forthcoming BIMSTEC Summit in March 2022.

"Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka GL Peiris extended an invitation to EAM S Jaishankar to undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka in March this year," the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka's said in a statement. "Sri Lanka is very much looking forward to Prime Minister of India visiting Sri Lanka for the forthcoming BIMSTEC Summit in March 2022," added the statement.

Notably, the most touted Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka on March 30. According to the media reports, the forthcoming Summit will be held in a hybrid format-- both in-person and virtually. As of now, the Ministry of External Affairs has not disclosed whether PM Modi will travel to Sri Lanka for the BIMSTEC summit or not.

Notably, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister arrived in Delhi on February 6 for a three-day visit to India. During his visit, Peiris held a meeting with Dr Jaishankar on Monday, February 7. According to a Twitter post by EAM Jaishankar, his meeting with Sri Lankan FM GL Peiris was 'productive'.

'India will always stand with Sri Lanka, continue to extend support': EAM Jaishankar

The Indian External Affairs Minister informed that New Delhi offered investment initiatives to Sri Lanka that will strengthen the economy of the island nation. In a series of tweets, Jaishakar said, "Productive talks with Sri Lankan FM GL Peiris. Discussed economic and investment initiatives that will strengthen Sri Lanka at this time. Also focused on additional steps to enhance Sri Lanka’s energy security."

Meanwhile, speaking about the February 7 meeting, Jaishankar informed that he also held a discussion on the fishermen issue and agreed that bilateral mechanisms should meet early.

As Sri Lanka has been facing an "unprecedented economic crisis" EAM Jaishankar suggested boosting the tourism industry for economic recovery. Earlier on January 15 this year, Jaishankar had a virtual meeting with Sri Lankan Finance Minister where he assured his counterpart that "New Delhi will always stand with Sri Lanka and will continue to extend support".

