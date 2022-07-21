Sri Lanka: LoP Premadasa Urges Wickremesinghe To Bolster Parliamentary Committee System

In a recent development amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country, Sri Lanka's main Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa met with the country's newly elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday and requested him to strengthen the Parliament committee system. Premadasa called for this in order to achieve national consensus instead of giving ministerial roles to political opportunists, which would drain the country's limited resources. "Met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the party leaders' meeting today. Had a cordial and frank exchange of ideas. Reiterated the opposition’s determination to provide constructive support to avert misery and disaster," he wrote on Twitter.

Amid the ongoing turmoil in the country, Sri Lankans have also been demanding to repeal the 20th amendment. The majority of the constitutional powers that had previously been removed from the President by the 19th amendment were reinstated by the 20th amendment. The Sri Lankan Constitution's 19th Amendment (19A) was approved, and it provided for the diminution of the Executive Presidency's authority, which had been in place since 1978. However, The 20th amendment once again restored the majority of the constitutional powers to the President.

Wickremesinghe appointed as Si Lanka's 9th President

Earlier on July 19, Premadasa, a day before the election, withdrew his name from the Presidential race and stated that he was endorsing rival candidate Dullas Alahapperuma for the post. However, Wickremesinghe was elected as the country's new President by the parliament. In the 225-member legislative body in Sri Lanka, as many as 134 lawmakers voted in favour of six-time Prime Minister Wickremesinghe. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) leader Dullas Alahapperuma, garnered 82 votes, whereas, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the head of the National People's Power (NPP), received just three. On Thursday, Wickremesinghe took oath as the 9th President of Si Lanka.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that the island country has been experiencing its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Meanwhile, citizens in the country have been forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. However, addressing the parliament after being elected as the President, Wickremesinghe stated that division has come to an end in the crisis-ridden nation.

