Sri Lanka LoP Sajith Premadasa Demands Action Against Rajapaksa Brothers For Violence

Violence erupted in Sri Lanka on May 9 between anti-government protesters and the supporters of the government after government supporters attacked peaceful anti-government protest sites in Colombo and elsewhere, that left several individuals injured. Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Sajith Premadasa condemned the violence and stated that everyone in this government, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, must be held accountable for the barbaric treatment of anti-government protesters. He further stated that this was a deliberate act of political and state terrorism.

The violence in Colombo and other cities has left five people dead and over 200 people injured, according to media reports. Several politicians' residences, including the Rajapaksas' ancestral home in Hambantota, were set on fire. Opposition leaders are calling for Mahinda Rajapaksa's arrest for inciting violence against non-violent anti-government demonstrators.

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker asks President to summon the House

As Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as the Prime Minister on May 9 following the violence, Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena asked President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to summon the House as soon as possible to discuss the current situation in the country, which includes unprecedented violence and widespread protest against the government over the country's worst economic crisis in decades. The Speaker has the authority to call the House only to discuss the current problem.

Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family fled to Naval base

In the meanwhile, a media report suggests that Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family fled Colombo on Tuesday, May 9, to protect themselves from the protesters. They are taking shelter at a naval base in Trincomalee. Mahinda Rajapaksa, his wife Shiranthi and their youngest son Rohitha boarded an Air Force aircraft early Tuesday morning and flew to the strongly guarded naval installation from the Prime Minister's official residence, Temple Trees. It was also stated that Rajapaksa's second son, Yositha, who was also the Prime Minister's Secretary, departed the country with his family on Monday.

Sri Lanka is suffering from its worst economic crisis in decades right now. The island country today is in a desperate situation, unable to meet the basic needs of its 22 million residents due to financial mismanagement. Food, fuel, electricity and gas are all in short supply due to a severe lack of foreign exchange.

Image: AP, Facebook/@Sajith Premadasa