Sri Lanka LoP Sajith Premadasa Withdraws Presidential Candidature Day Before Elections

In a massive development, the Leader of the Opposition of Sri Lanka Sajith Premadasa, withdrew his Presidential candidature on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Sajith Premadasa posted a statement saying that he had taken the step for the 'greater good' of his country. He further added that the alliance and Opposition partners will now work hard towards making SLPP candidate Dullas Alahapperuma victorious.

The development comes minutes after he hinted at taking a 'crucial step' today. The leader had announced that he will take the 'correct decision at the appropriate time' to protect his motherland’s national interest and the rights of the Sri Lankan people.

For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of President. @sjbsrilanka and our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard towards making @DullasOfficial victorious. — Sajith Premadasa (@sajithpremadasa) July 19, 2022

On my way to Parliament to take a crucial step. I want the people of 🇱🇰 to know that I will take the correct decision at the appropriate time to protect my motherland’s national interest and the rights of all my fellow Sri Lankan people. — Sajith Premadasa (@sajithpremadasa) July 19, 2022

Leaders in race to be new Sri Lanka President

Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, main Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, Marxist JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Dullas Alahapperuma, a breakaway Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidate were the four leaders who joined the race to become the country's next President.

While officially declaring his intention to contest the vote, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Premadasa had said, "Even though it is an uphill struggle, I am convinced that truth will prevail." His withdrawal from the race and decision to back Alahapperuma comes as a significant development.

Notably, Ranil Wickremesinghe is currently the acting president after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled abroad on Wednesday and resigned after months-long mass protests over the country’s economic collapse. The 225-member Parliament is dominated by Rajapaksa's ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party.

Sri Lanka Declares Emergency Ahead Of Presidential Vote

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s acting president on Monday declared a state of emergency giving him broad authority just two days before the country’s lawmakers are set to elect a new president. Wickremesinghe’s move to impose a state of emergency comes as protests demanding his resignation continue in most parts of the country, with some agitators burning his effigy.

The state of emergency has been declared in a proclamation by Wickremesinghe in terms of Article 40(1)(C) of the Constitution, by virtue of the powers vested in him by Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), as amended by Act No. 8 of 1959, Law No. 6 of 1978 and Act No. 28 of 1988, local media outlet Daily Mirror reported.

Lawmakers who met on Saturday began the process of electing a new leader to serve the rest of the term abandoned by Rajapaksa. Nominations for the election of the new president will be heard on Tuesday, and if there is more than one candidate the lawmakers will vote on Wednesday.

