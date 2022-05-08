Sri Lanka: Mahinda Rajapaksa Likely To Relinquish Prime Ministership As Crisis Escalates

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will likely resign this week to make way for a new cabinet, Colombo Gazette reported on Sunday. The 76-year-old has been resisting calls to quit power ever since the island nation slipped into its worst economic crisis. However, the Gazette reported that Mahindra was set to brief local council members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), following which he would announce his resignation.

Notably, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced a fresh State of Emergency on Friday as anti-govt protests spiraled. Reports in local media stated that the decision to step down came after Gotabaya requested the Prime Minister to resign during a special Cabinet meeting held on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has asked the incumbent administration to address the National crisis and has also called for the resignation of the President. Gotabaya has agreed to address the ongoing crisis but nothing has been said about the establishment of an executive presidency in the state.

Gotabaya invites Opposition leader to take PM's office

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has reportedly invited the leader of the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party's Sajith Premadasa to constitute an interim government. The latter, however, has rejected the offer of the Prime Minister’s position, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) National Organiser Tissa Attsnayake has reportedly informed.

Premadasa was contacted by President Rajapaksa on Saturday morning and was invited to assume the post of Prime Minister of Sri Lanka as the country battles economic and financial meltdown. Premadasa, however, has rejected the offer.

“Mr. Premadasa will not accept premiership of an interim government but SJB will give conditional support for an interim government,” Attanayake told Daily Mirror on May 8. Furthermore he added, “We will only support an interim government which will carry out proposals made by Bar Association of Sri Lanka.”

Image: AP