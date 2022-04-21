Sri Lanka Marks 3rd Anniversary Of Easter Bombings; PM Vows To Bring Guilty To Justice

On the third anniversary of the deadly Easter bombings, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on Thursday, remembered the Islamic State-inspired incident, which killed nearly 260 people in the island nation on 21 April 2019. He also mourned the loss of innocent lives and vowed to bring the guilty to justice.

"Today we remember with grief, the tragic events that transpired 3 years ago on that fateful #Easter morning. We mourn the loss of innocent lives and the lives that were impacted (sic)", the Sri Lankan Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. He further stated that since then the Sri Lankan government has made every attempt to bring those responsible to justice.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa further stated that at least 735 people have been arrested so far, with 27 cases against 79 people filed under 25,653 charges. He went on to say that the government will not rest until the guilty are brought to justice in accordance with the rule of law and due process. As many as nine suicide bombers detonated a series of bombs that tore through three churches and as many high-end hotels in 2019, killing roughly 260 people in the country's deadliest carnage since the terrible civil war ended in 2009.

Sri Lankan govt blames 'National Thawheed Jamaath' for the attack

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the explosions, although the government put the blame on the National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ), a local Islamist extremist group that is suspected of having ties with ISIS. The attacks wreaked havoc on the island's tourism industry. In addition, the attacks also sparked political outrage and resulted in the dismissal of the then-police chief and top official at the defence ministry, both of whom were charged with negligence for failing to prevent attacks despite prior intelligence.

Sri Lankan protesters ask govt to identify 'real conspirators' behind attacks

Meanwhile, Sri Lankans protesting for days near the President's office amid the ongoing economic crisis, expressed their dissatisfaction with the government's lack of progress in arresting those guilty of the deadly incident. The demonstrators asked that the government identify the "real conspirators" behind the attacks on three churches - two Catholic and one Protestant - on Easter Sunday in 2019, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sri Lankan government is currently battling to meet basic requirements for its 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts.

