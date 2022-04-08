As the economic crisis in Sri Lanka deepens, several people on Thursday protested outside the office of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Protestors chanted anti-government slogans against the Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government for mishandling the ongoing crisis in the island nation. Wide-scale protests at several places started following a notification revoking the proclamation issued declaring the State of Emergency by Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The protestors outside the office of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister demanded the resignation of the current President of the island nation, Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Anti-government slogans were chanted by the protestors who gathered outside the Prime Minister's office, demanding a solution to the crisis as well as the resignation of the President. Several people were seen carrying protest cards demanding Gotabaya step down from his office. A scuffle broke out between protestors and security forces deployed outside the prime minister's office. Similar protests continue to take place in the island nation, demanding solutions to the current economic crisis.

Thousands of people have been protesting, calling for an end to the crisis and for Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation for mishandling the economy. Rajapaksa has withstood the demands to step down, even after members of his own coalition joined them this week, with ruling party lawmakers calling for the appointment of an interim government to avoid possible violence.

Earlier, Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando on Wednesday said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post. The Government Whip said informed the Parliament that the President will remain in post and face the current issues despite protests raging against him.

Despite their politically strong family becoming the target of popular ire, the president and his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, remain in power. Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, Irrigation Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, and Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa are among the Rajapaksa family's five legislators.

Severe drug shortage

Amid the ongoing Sri Lanka crisis, the country's national medical association warned Thursday that hospitals will be incompetent to supply even emergency services in the coming weeks because of acute shortages of drugs and medical equipment caused by the country's economic crisis, leading to a disastrous number of deaths if supplies aren't replenished.

The Sri Lanka Medical Association sent a letter to Rajapaksa on Thursday saying that hospitals have already decided to curtail services such as regular surgeries and restrict the use of available medical materials for the treatment of life-threatening illnesses.

Sri Lanka economic crisis

A large population of the country is severely affected due to the scarcity of food and fuel. Since the emergence of the COVID pandemic, the economy has tumbled. The issue of a foreign exchange shortage has affected the country's capacity to import fuel, and food, resulting in power cuts in the region as well. Sri Lanka has sought assistance from friendly countries considering the shortage of essential goods.