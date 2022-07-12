Sri Lanka: Motion Filed In SC Seeking Travel Restrictions On Former Cabinet Ministers

In Sri Lanka, a motion has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an interim order prohibiting former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Minister Basil Rajapaksa, former Central Bank Governors Ajith Nivard Cabraal, W.D. Lakshman, and former Secretary to the Ministry of Finance S.R. Atygalle from leaving the country without first obtaining permission from the Supreme Court.

According to Daily Mirror, this motion was made in response to a Fundamental Rights petition filed by Jehan Canaga Retna, Transparency International, Julian Bolling, a Sri Lankan swimmer and coach, Chandra Jayaratne, the former chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, and others. The petitioners are asking the court to issue a warrant for legal action against those in charge of financial irregularities and poor economic management in Sri Lanka.

The petitioners have asked that this motion be set for July 14 because there is a pressing urgency surrounding the matter. They have made this request through Attorney-at-Law Upendra Gunasekera.

The Supreme Court set the date of July 27 for consideration of this petition on July 6.

The petitioners argued that they had received reliable information suggesting that some of the aforementioned respondents might leave the country in order to withhold information requested by the petitioners and, as a result, obstruct a thorough investigation. In order to support the interim relief Court, this petition will be heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, 14th. The petitioners claimed that if the court does not grant the temporary relief requested in the application, irreparable loss, harm, and prejudice will befall them and the citizens of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka crisis

On July 9, tens of thousands of enraged Sri Lankans descended on the presidential residence to vent their rage against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whom they hold responsible for the nation's 22 million residents experiencing an unprecedented economic collapse.

The weekend saw the most dramatic escalation of the Sri Lanka's months-long protests against the country's worst economic crisis, with protesters not only storming the presidential palace but also torching the prime minister's official residence and setting fire to his private home.

Both leaders decided to step down as a result of the violent events; Rajapaksa, who hasn't been seen in public or heard from since, declared he would leave office on July 13. Ranil Wickremesinghe, the prime minister, declared he would step down as soon as the opposition parties decided on a unity government. However, protest leaders have declared they won't leave the buildings until both of them actually resign.

Image: AP