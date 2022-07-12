Sri Lanka: Motor Traffic Dept To Remain Shut On Fridays & Public Holidays Amid Fuel Crisis

In a recent development, Sri Lanka's Motor Traffic Department announced that it will remain closed on Fridays and public holidays till further orders. According to the department's Commissioner-General Sumith CK Alahakoon, the decision was taken in view of the problems with transportation and fuel supply, Daily Mirror reported. He further stated that neither public nor private transportation options are available to the department officers. Alahakoon went on to add that the decision was consistent with the Public Administration Circulars that the Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, and Local Government Ministry Secretary released on June 27.

Meanwhile, the department has urged consumers to call the office at their listed phone numbers for any further clarification. The development comes after protesters barged into the President as well as the Prime Minister's private residences on July 9, demanding their resignation. According to reports, government offices and schools have been forced to close indefinitely in the country due to a lack of fuel supplies. The shortages have been reportedly exacerbated by decreased domestic agricultural production, a lack of foreign exchange reserves, and a decline in the value of the local currency.

Sri Lankan resort to bicycles for daily transportation amid fuel crisis

Meanwhile, an increasing number of people are switching from cars and motorbikes to bicycles for daily transportation as people still continue to wait in line at gas stations every day due to fuel scarcity. The economic downturn has resulted in a severe lack of necessities like petrol. The escalating cost of fuel has also led to the surge in bicycle sales and some retailer stores are running short of stock.

"Due to the current economic situation in the country, we started using bicycles. We cannot afford to get petrol and we have no time to stand in the queues. Sometimes, standing in the queues also does not give a surety that we will get the petrol," Locklin, an employee at a private firm in Colombo, told ANI.

Sri Lankan economic crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that the island country has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Meanwhile, citizens in the country have been forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. Earlier in the month of May, the Sri Lankan police arrested at least 137 people for illegally storing petrol, diesel and kerosene across the country.

Image: AP