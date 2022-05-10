Sri Lanka MP S Rasamanickam Tells Republic 'nation Heading Towards State Of Anarchy'

Shanakiya Rasamanickam, the island nation's Member of Parliament, talked exclusively to Republic Media Network on May 10 amid the ongoing civil turmoil in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan MP accused the Rajapaksa brothers for driving the country from "Economic crisis to Political crisis."

S Rasamanickam stated, "The country is actually heading towards the state of anarchy after Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa unleashed their goons and their thugs on civilians who are protesting peacefully and demanding their resignation."

He accused the former Sri Lankan Prime Minister of inciting the violence saying, "Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s resignation came along with setting the whole country on fire. He further blamed the former Sri Lankan PM of instigating the violence. Naturally, the violence was instigated by his own ministers and MPs who gave very fierce speeches instigating the violence and now the violence has spread throughout the country. "

'From the economic crisis, we have gone far deep into a political crisis'

The public now demands that the Navy must send Mahinda Rajapaksa's family out of the naval facility where they took refuge, according to the Sri Lankan MP. He went on to say that the island nation has now moved from an economic crisis to a political crisis that must be resolved quickly since, following the resignation of ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, the country lacks a foreign minister who can deal with the crisis strategically.

He said, "Now the public is demanding that the Navy sends them out. So, now from the economic crisis we have gone far deep into a political crisis that needs to be resolved really fast because after the resignation of PM Mahinda Rajapaksa we dont really have a foreign minister who can deal with the crisis strategically."

On being asked if former PM Rajapaksa has fled the country, the Sri Lankan MP stated that there is no definitive information on his current location. He did add that, however, that there are videos on social media of Rajapaksa's family fleeing the country, and that there are rumours that he is residing with his family at a naval installation in Triconmalee. He also stated that there is no formal report on the subject.

S Rasamanickam stressed, "General Public, wants to know, since Rajapaksa has resigned as a Prime Minister and he is just an ordinary Member of Parliament now, then why is he and his family getting privileged treatment? Why is he and his family being kept in a naval camp?"

Image: Republic World