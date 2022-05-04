Sri Lanka Mulls Tougher Stance On Tax Policies; Likely To Restore Pre-2020 Tax Structure

As Sri Lanka continues to battle a severe economic crisis, the country is likely to make some tough choices regarding its tax regime in a bid to put its economy back on track. As reported by the Daily Mirror, both the country's Finance Ministry and Central Bank officials are calling for increasing the tax rates as a part of a crucial fiscal reforms package, while the discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continue over a rescue package.

In concerns to this, the officials are also considering bringing up the taxes to at least a level that was before the tax cuts were introduced by the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government in 2019.

Speaking on the same, Central Bank Governor Dr Nandalal Weerasinghe spoke to the media and said that it has been advised to the government that the current tax structure is not sustainable and there is a need to bring the tax structure at least to the level that stood before 2020. "This will help in increasing the revenue as the percentage of GDP will increase further making the fiscal consolidation possible", he added.

He also said that introduction of strong revenue measures is expected soon that will help the monetary policy purposes. "Once you address that, the government’s borrowing requirements would be lower than right now. As a result, the interest rates can get lower,” he added.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Finance Minister Ali Sabry had also hinted toward raising the current Value-Added Tax (VAT) rate up to 13-14% level considering the current 8% level "not sustainable".

IMF urges Sri Lanka to tighten tax policies

Amid the ongoing economic turmoil in Sri Lanka, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also urged the island nation to tighten its monetary policy, hike taxes, and further use flexible exchange rates to address its financial issue. During an online event, the interim head of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf said that they had very excellent, constructive technical conversations “on preparations for the negotiations with authorities over the past weekend and a couple of days before," Xinhua reported.

Continuing with the statement, she went on to say that the requirement for fund lending will progress toward "debt sustainability".

"Monetary policy has to be tightened to keep inflation in check. We see a need for flexible exchange rates", she added.

Image: AP